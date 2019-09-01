Cubs scratch Darvish with forearm tightness

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish has been scratched from his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers because of tightness in his right forearm.

The Cubs announced that Darvish is expected to make his next scheduled start, which is Saturday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood will start Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.

Darvish, 33, is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA this season. He has been outstanding since the All-Star break, posting a 2.93 ERA with 72 strikeouts and only three walks in 55 1/3 innings over nine starts.

With expanded rosters Sunday, the Cubs also added infielder Daniel Descalso, outfielder Albert Almora Jr., infielder/outfielder Robel Garcia, right-handers Alec Mills and Duane Underwood Jr., left-hander Brad Wieck, and catcher Taylor Davis.