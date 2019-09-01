Carrasco pitches out of pen in return from cancer

Carlos Carrasco made his return to a major league mound on Sunday after being diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.

The Cleveland Indians veteran right-hander pitched an inning in relief against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two hits and a run.

The 32-year-old Carrasco hadn't pitched in the majors since late May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrasco made four rehab appearances with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, permitting one run while striking out eight in five innings.

Cleveland lost to Tampa 8-2.