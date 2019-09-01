        <
          Dodgers' May exits after being hit by batted ball

          6:13 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May left Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after being hit on the right side of the head by a line drive.

          The 21-year-old May was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field. The liner by Jake Lamb ricocheted off May's head and into left field for a single that scored two runs.

          The 6-foot-6 May is one of the Dodgers' top pitching prospects and was called up earlier this year. He had a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA going into Sunday's game.

          May was charged with three runs and four hits in one-third of an inning Sunday.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

