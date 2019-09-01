Dodgers' May struck by liner, avoids serious injury

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May leaves the game after being struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Jake Lamb. (0:56)

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May appeared to avoid serious injury on Sunday despite getting hit on the right side of the head by a line drive in his team's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jake Lamb's hard-hit liner in the fourth inning ricocheted off May's head and into left field for a single that scored two runs.

The 21-year-old was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field.

"It just pretty much grazed my glove but I think it slowed it down enough to not do too much damage,'' May said. "It hit off the band part of my hat, so I mean, it was probably the best possible outcome for it. It was pretty scary.''

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the injury a "contusion'' and said that May passed a concussion test. He added that the team "will keep an eye on him in the days following.''

"That's never a good situation,'' Roberts said. "I'm just happy it wasn't worse.''

The 6-foot-6 right-hander is one of the Dodgers' top pitching prospects and was called up earlier this year. He had a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA going into Sunday's game.

May was replaced by Adam Kolarek. The Dodgers rallied to win 4-3 in 11 innings to salvage the final game of the four-game series.