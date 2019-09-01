Sandoval has final AB for Bochy ahead of surgery

Pablo Sandoval grounded out as a pinch hitter on Sunday in what could be his final game with the San Francisco Giants.

The 33-year-old former World Series MVP was activated off the injured list earlier in the day for a final at-bat under retiring manager Bruce Bochy.

Sandoval will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday.

The popular "Kung Fu Panda'' drew a loud, lengthy cheer when he went to the on-deck circle in the seventh inning Sunday. The crowd at Oracle Park rose for a standing ovation, and fans held phones to take pictures and video of the moment when Sandoval walked to the plate following Brandon Crawford's single.

After taking a first-pitch strike from reliever Luis Perdomo, Sandoval hit a weak grounder to third baseman Manny Machado.

The Padres won Sunday's game 8-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.