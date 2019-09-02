Cox back at Braves' park 5 months after stroke

ATLANTA -- Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox has made his first return to SunTrust Park, five months after suffering a stroke.

Cox returned to see both teams he managed, Atlanta and Toronto, open an interleague series on Monday.

Cox smiled and waved when shown on the video board under a message which read "Welcome Home." Fans and Braves players applauded and cheered.

Cox sat in a private box with team executives, including former general manager John Schuerholz.

The 78-year-old Cox has regained feeling on his right side, as well as speech, and was able to walk Monday as he continues to recover from the April 3 stroke.

Cox ranks fourth with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager. He led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005.