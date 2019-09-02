Minor leaguer dies from skateboarding accident

Chace Numata, a minor-league catcher in the Detroit Tigers' organization, died Monday from injuries suffered last week in a skateboarding accident. He was 27.

Police found Numata early Friday morning in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania. He was bleeding from his head, according to multiple reports, and was taken to a hospital.

The Tigers said in a statement that Numata, a Hawaii native who has also played in the Phillies and Yankees organizations, "was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system."

Numata signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers last November and played 71 games this season for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

"The Erie SeaWolves are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the passing of Chace Numata," SeaWolves owner Fernando Aguirre said in a statement. "Chace was a leader, an outstanding teammate, a friend to many, and his personality was positive and infectious. He made everyone he met feel welcome, and he had a very positive impact throughout the SeaWolves organization and the Erie community."