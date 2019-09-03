Pederson collides with fence, bruises abdomen

LOS ANGELES -- A sensational afternoon for Joc Pederson ended prematurely Monday, when the Los Angeles Dodgers' right fielder was taken out of the game with an abdominal contusion shortly after colliding with the fence.

Pederson, who homered in two of his first three plate appearances, robbed Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon of a home run by reaching over the short fence in right field in the fifth inning. But Pederson immediately went to the ground, writhing in pain for several minutes while three nearby security guards hovered around him. He eventually stood, then walked gingerly off the field, replaced by Enrique Hernandez.

The Dodgers, hoping to stay healthy ahead of the postseason, are already without Alex Verdugo and Max Muncy, two major forces in their lineup. Pederson began the series opener with a home run off Peter Lambert. His second-inning drive to right field bounced near the top of the fence, forcing him to settle for a double, but Pederson left no doubt with a 416-foot, three-run homer in the third.

The blast gave Pederson 30 home runs for the season, making him the third Dodgers player to reach that milestone.