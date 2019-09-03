Contreras, Zobrist starting; Bryant, Baez out

CHICAGO -- Just as the Cubs add a couple of big names to their lineup, they're missing a few others.

Catcher Willson Contreras will be activated from the injured list and in the starting lineup on Tuesday, manager Joe Maddon said. He'll be joined in the lineup by Ben Zobrist, who hasn't played since May 6 as he dealt with marital issues.

Slugger Kris Bryant is not in the lineup, however. He's dealing with knee soreness. And shortstop Javier Baez remains out of the lineup after jamming his left thumb on a slide on Sunday.

Contreras, 27, has been out a month with a hamstring injury that occurred as the catcher was running to first base in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 3.

He played three games at Triple-A Iowa in a rehab stint, going 1-for-7.

Contreras has had a rebound season, compiling a .890 OPS as a fixture in the middle of the Cubs lineup. He'll be behind the plate when Jon Lester takes on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The Cubs began the day three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.