Encarnacion (wrist) returns to Yankees' lineup

New York Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion has returned to the lineup after missing a month with a broken wrist.

Encarnacion will bat fifth in the lineup and serve as the Yankees' designated hitter Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.

The 36-year-old Encarnacion told reporters that he has no lingering pain in his right wrist and that he's happy to be back with the Yankees. The three-time All-Star missed 30 games after suffering the injury Aug. 3 against the Boston Red Sox.

Encarnacion is batting .240 with 30 home runs and 76 RBIs this season. He is tied for 11th in the American League in homers despite playing in just 101 games this season.