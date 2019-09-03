        <
          Pirates' Keller struck by liner, has bruised wrist

          7:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- Pirates rookie right-hander Mitch Keller was pulled from Tuesday night's game with a bruised right wrist after being struck by a line drive.

          Keller was injured in the second inning on a comebacker hit by Miami's Garrett Cooper. Considered the Pirates' top prospect going into the season, Keller was making his eighth major league start Tuesday night. He is 1-3 with an 8.18 ERA.

          Keller was struck flush on the outer part of the wrist. The Pirates said initial imaging revealed only a bruise.

          Clay Holmes relieved Keller with the game scoreless.

