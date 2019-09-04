Astros' Springer carted off after collision with wall

George Springer leaps up and makes a great catch, but he hits his head against the wall and has to be carted off. (1:09)

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer left Tuesday night's road game against the Milwaukee Brewers after crashing into the center-field wall while making a catch.

Springer made a leaping catch of a Ryan Braun shot to deep center to end the fifth inning, but his head crashed into the wall as he was landing. Teammates immediately rushed out to him, then called on athletic trainers, who tended to the star outfielder as he lay in pain on the ground.

After several minutes, Springer, 29, was able to stand up with the assistance of Houston manager AJ Hinch and a trainer before leaving the game on a cart that made its way to center field.

There was no immediate word on his condition.