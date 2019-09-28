2019 MLB playoff tracker: The matchups are set

The Rays celebrate their first playoff berth since 2013, spraying bubbly and beer and doing pushups. (0:27)

All the postseason matchups are set, with the Cardinals wrapping up the NL Central on the final day of the regular season. For a complete listing of all the October action, check our MLB playoff schedule.

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Playoff matchups

American League

Wild-card game: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's

Division series: Wild-card winner vs. Houston Astros; Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

National League

Wild-card game: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

Division series: Wild-card winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

Who is in

Los Angeles Dodgers

play 1:47 Is there any stopping the Dodgers? Tim Kurkjian breaks down the numbers behind the Dodgers' dominant 2019 season, and questions whether any team can stop them from reaching their third straight World Series.

The Dodgers clinched the season's first postseason spot on Sept. 10, earning their seventh consecutive NL West title.

Those seven straight division wins rank behind only those of the 1991-2005 Braves and 1998-2006 Yankees for most in the divisional era (since 1969). This time around, the Dodgers tied for the fourth-fewest games needed to clinch a division since 2000 and secured their earliest NL West division crown. The only time in franchise history that they clinched a postseason berth earlier was when they clinched the NL pennant on Sept. 8, 1955.

What's next? The Dodgers have clinched the NL's best record and will play the NL wild-card game winner in the NLDS.

Dodgers must-read: Judge Dodgers on seven straight titles, not the World Series crown they're still chasing

Atlanta Braves

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

This is Atlanta's 19th division title, which ties the Yankees for most since the beginning of the divisional era in 1969. It has been 15 years since the Braves, Yankees and Dodgers each won their respective divisions (2004).

What's next? An NLDS date with the Cardinals, beginning Thursday in Atlanta, is on tap for the Braves.

Braves must-read: Why return of Markakis could be Braves' October difference-maker

Houston Astros

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Astros clinched their third consecutive AL West title on Sunday. Houston will be in the postseason for the fourth time in five years and is the sixth team in MLB history to win at least 100 games in three straight seasons. The Astros also are the first team to have three straight 100-win seasons in the same decade in which they had three 100-loss seasons (2011-13).

What's next? Houston beat out New York for the AL's top seed and will open ALDS play against either Oakland or Tampa Bay.

Astros must-read: FiveThirtyEight: Zack Greinke is one of a kind

New York Yankees

play 1:29 Resilience the calling card of the 2019 Yankees The Yankees battled through injuries all season and bring that next-man-up mentality for a run at the World Series.

The Yankees wrapped up their first AL East crown since 2012 and will make their third consecutive postseason appearance.

What's next? New York will start the ALDS at home against Minnesota on Friday.

Yankees must-read: Severino dazzles in his 2019 debut

St. Louis Cardinals

Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals wrapped up the NL Central on the final day of the regular season with a 9-0 win over Cubs and are making their first playoff appearance since 2015.

What's next? The Cardinals will face the Braves in the NLDS, with Game 1 Thursday in Atlanta.

Cardinals must-read: Inside the week St. Louis returned to MLB's elite

Washington Nationals

Erik S. Lesser/EPA

The Nats clinched a wild-card spot with their win Tuesday and the Cubs' loss, earning their first appearance in the postseason since 2017 and their first playoff appearance under manager Dave Martinez.

What's next? The Nats will host the Brewers in the wild-card game Tuesday night.

Nationals must-read: Five reasons the Nats didn't need Bryce Harper after all

Milwaukee Brewers

play 0:20 Dancing Uecker celebrates Brewers postseason berth Bob Uecker celebrates with Brewers players after they clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Brewers settled for a wild-card slot after losing their last two games against the Rockies. This marks only the second time in franchise history that the Brewers have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons (1981-82).

What's next? Milwaukee will play the Nationals in the wild-card game at Washington.

Brewers must-read: Body Issue: How Christian Yelich turned into an MVP

Minnesota Twins

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With their win over the Tigers and the Indians' loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, the Twins clinched the AL Central to take their first division title since 2010.

What's next? Minnesota is the No. 3 seed in the American League, so it will open its division series on the road against New York.

Twins must-read: Best long-ball moments of Twins' homer-happy season

Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Oakland clinched a spot in the postseason with Cleveland's Friday night loss in Washington, and the Rays joined the A's in the AL wild-card game with a victory in Toronto.

What's next? Oakland and Tampa Bay will be playing in the AL wild-card game Wednesday night at Oakland.