2019 MLB playoff tracker and tiebreaker scenarios: All 10 postseason spots have been clinched

It is officially clinching season across MLB as baseball's best teams vie to lock up division titles, and wild-card hopefuls look to earn a place in October. As the race to the finish heats up and magic numbers shrink, we've got you covered with everything you need to know about which teams have punched their postseason tickets, who could be popping the champagne next and which races could come down to the very end of the regular season.

For more, including current playoff odds, check out our MLB standings page, and get ready for October with our MLB playoff schedule.

Playoff matchups if the season ended today

American League

Wild-card game: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's

Division series: Wild-card winner vs. Houston Astros; Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees (Astros hold tiebreaker over Yankees if teams finish with same record)

National League

Wild-card game: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

Division series: Wild-card winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

Tiebreaker scenarios

What happens if the Brewers and Cardinals tie in the NL Central?

If Milwaukee and St. Louis have the same record after 162 games Sunday, they will play a tiebreaker Monday afternoon in St. Louis (Cardinals won the season series 10-9) with the winner heading to the NLDS and the loser to the NL wild-card game.

What happens if the Brewers/Cardinals and Nationals finish with same record for the two NL wild-card spots?

A tie between Milwaukee or St. Louis and Washington would not result in extra games. The Brewers or Cardinals would host the wild-card game by virtue of winning the season series against the Nats.

Who is already in

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers clinched the season's first postseason spot on Sept. 10, earning their seventh consecutive NL West title.

Those seven straight division wins rank behind only those of the 1991-2005 Braves and 1998-2006 Yankees for most in the divisional era (since 1969). This time around, the Dodgers tied for the fourth-fewest games needed to clinch a division since 2000 and secured their earliest NL West division crown. The only time in franchise history that they clinched a postseason berth earlier was when they clinched the NL pennant on Sept. 8, 1955.

What's next? The Dodgers have clinched the NL's best record and remain in the race with the Yankees and Astros for the best record in baseball -- and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Dodgers must-read: Judge Dodgers on seven straight titles, not the World Series crown they're still chasing

Atlanta Braves

This is Atlanta's 19th division title, which ties the Yankees for most since the beginning of the divisional era in 1969. It has been 15 years since the Braves, Yankees and Dodgers each won their respective divisions (2004).

What's next? An NLDS date with the NL Central champ is on tap as the Braves are guaranteed to finish with the National League's second-best record.

Braves must-read: Why return of Markakis could be Braves' October difference-maker

Houston Astros

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Astros clinched their third straight AL West title on Sunday. Houston will be in the postseason for the fourth time in five years and is the sixth team in MLB history to win at least 100 games in three straight seasons. The Astros also are the first team to have three straight 100-win seasons in the same decade in which they had three 100-loss seasons (2011-13).

What's next? Houston is still trying to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, holding a lead over the Yankees and Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

Astros must-read: FiveThirtyEight: Zack Greinke is one of a kind

New York Yankees

The Yankees wrapped up their first AL East crown since 2012 and will make their third consecutive postseason appearance.

What's next? New York remains in a battle with Houston for the best record in the American League and will need to finish with a better mark outright to secure home-field advantage, given that the Astros hold the tiebreaker.

Yankees must-read: Severino dazzles in his 2019 debut

St. Louis Cardinals

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have clinched their first playoff berth since 2015 and have a magic number of three to win the NL Central.

What's next? The Cardinals will try to wrap up that division crown as they play host to the Cubs over the final weekend.

Cardinals must-read: Inside the week St. Louis returned to MLB's elite

Washington Nationals

EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The Nats clinched a wild-card spot with their win Tuesday and the Cubs' loss, earning their first appearance in the postseason since 2017 and their first playoff appearance under manager Dave Martinez.

What's next? The Nats still have to earn home-field advantage in the wild-card game, and with the Brewers closing in, the pressure is not yet off.

Nationals must-read: Five reasons the Nats didn't need Bryce Harper after all

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers clinched at least a wild-card slot by beating the Reds on Wednesday for their sixth straight win. This marks only the second time in franchise history that the Brewers have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons (1981-82).

What's next? All of a sudden, Milwaukee has a realistic chance at catching the Cardinals in the NL Central. The Brewers enter the weekend one game behind St. Louis. Milwaukee finishes with three games at the Rockies; St. Louis is at home against the Cubs.

Brewers must-read: Body Issue: How Christian Yelich turned into an MVP

Minnesota Twins