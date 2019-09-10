2019 MLB postseason tracker: Keep up with who has clinched a playoff spot and who could be next

It is officially clinching season across MLB as baseball's best teams vie to lock up division titles and wild-card hopefuls look to earn a place in October. As the race to the finish heats up and magic numbers shrink, we've got you covered on everything you need to know about which teams have already punched their postseason tickets, who could be popping the champagne next and which races could come down to the very end of the regular season.

