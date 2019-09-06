Brewers' Moustakas out with lingering hand injury

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday that the team is not making much progress on Mike Moustakas' left hand injury and that the third baseman will miss his third consecutive game.

Moustakas took a ground ball off his left hand Aug. 26. While X-rays were negative, the slugger is still having issues with the pain and has played in only two games over the past two weeks.

Counsell said Friday that even after an anti-inflammatory injection, significant pain remained and that Moustakas had trouble gripping the bat.

Hernan Perez will play third base and bat sixth in place of Moustakas in Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.