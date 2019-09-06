Dodgers to skip start for struggling ace Ryu

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has been struggling lately, will miss a start in the rotation to get some rest, manager Dave Roberts said Friday. Ryu will miss a scheduled start in Baltimore, and should get 9-10 days off in a row.

Ryu boasted a major-league leading ERA of 1.45 on Aug. 11. Since then, the 32-year-old lefty has a 9.95 ERA.

He's given up five home runs in the four starts since Aug. 11. He had given up only 10 in 22 starts before then.

Fatigue may be a factor. Ryu has pitched 161 2/3 innings this season, the most he has pitched since 2013. In the four seasons preceding this year, Ryu had pitched only 213 2/3 innings combined.