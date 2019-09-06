Rays' Glasnow, out since May, to start Sunday

Tyler Glasnow, who was leading the majors leagues in wins and ERA before a strained forearm sidelined him in May, will rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The right-hander, out since May 11, is expected to open against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field and pitch about two innings, manager Kevin Cash said Friday.

"We're not in a position right now where we can just guarantee pitches for anybody," Cash told reporters, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "We'll monitor how he's feeling, how the ball's coming out. Hopefully he can kind of harness it and get some command going early on."

Glasnow appeared in two rehab games for Triple-A Durham, allowing two hits in 2⅓ shutout innings, striking out three and walking three. Before going on the injured list, he was 6-1 with a 1.86 ERA.

"I'm excited to get back out and pitch in a big league game," Glasnow told reporters. "I've been preparing for this for a while."

His return would be a big boost for a Rays team that entered Friday atop the American League wild card standings.

Fellow Rays starter Blake Snell (elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Saturday in a playoff game for Durham.