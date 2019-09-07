Cubs' rotation problems piling up, putting their playoff hopes at risk

Christian Yelich puts the Brewers ahead for good with a 3-run homer to right-center field, his 44th dinger of the season. (0:20)

MILWAUKEE -- It's the key unit of the Cubs' roster that is supposed to lead them to the postseason, but Chicago's high-priced starting rotation is as big a crapshoot as any part of its game right now. On Friday night, against the Brewers, lefty Cole Hamels continued a disturbing trend for this rotation when he took his team out of the game way too early for anyone's liking -- especially his.

"Sometimes, it's a battle and you'd rather it be a battle against the other team as opposed to internally, against yourself," Hamels said after the 7-1 defeat.

In the first inning, Hamels walked the leadoff man, getting in and out of a bases-loaded jam. He settled down, but not for long. Things fell apart in the third, as he gave up nine hits overall in 3⅓ innings, including a three-run home run to Christian Yelich. The Brewers never looked back as the Cubs saw a short-lived 1-0 lead evaporate.

At his best, Hamels can place his fastball where he wants it and then put hitters away with his changeup. But he's far from that pitcher right now. The Brewers went 7-for-8 against his fastball and chased almost nothing out of the zone -- only 17 percent of his pitches to that area on Friday -- Hamels' lowest number of the season. Even at less than ideal, the veteran usually keeps his team in the game. That's not happening. Editor's Picks Do the maddeningly inconsistent Cubs have a September hot streak in them?

Ben Zobrist is back, but can he fix the Cubs' biggest lineup problem?

25 things we're watching in final 25 days of MLB regular season 2 Related

"Time is ticking and this is why I'm here," a frustrated Hamels said. "It's to get the job done and to continue to put good games out there for this team to give them an opportunity to win and I'm not doing so."

Since a months-long stay on the injured list for an oblique injury, Hamels has been throwing batting practice. That was understandable his first few starts back off the IL but the time to shake off the rust should be well behind him. Over his last seven starts, he's given up a whopping 47 hits in 30 ⅓ innings while compiling a 7.12 ERA. His manager says he's healthy, so this is about execution.

"I thought he was throwing the ball well then it all went south," Joe Maddon said. "I didn't see it coming. I thought he was in for pretty good night."

Hamels hasn't had a good night in a long time, but the even bigger problem for the Cubs is that his rotation mates are seemingly just as inconsistent. Kyle Hendricks can't pitch on the road. Jose Quintana has come back down to earth after a great stretch. Jon Lester is performing nightly escape-artist tricks; eventually, the traffic on the bases might catch up with him.

Which is why, on Saturday night, all eyes will be on Yu Darvish when he returns to action after missing a start with forearm stiffness. He's been excellent but no one thought the Cubs would have to rely on him to lead the way at the most important time of the year. In March, a good season from Darvish was thought of as gravy. Now? He's as big a key as anyone on the team.

"We've always gathered our strength from our rotation," Maddon said. "That's been a bedrock for us." How the Yankees became 'savages' You can thank a viral "hot-mic" video from a guy called Jomboy. Coley Harvey »

In the past, you could count on big game pitchers like Lester, Hamels and Hendricks -- and maybe the Cubs still can -- but time is running out and there's no margin for error. The wild card is no done deal for them while the NL Central is still an arm's length away, with September days ticking away off the calendar. Is it over? No. But it's getting late.

"I have four more starts to make a dent and help this team win," Hamels said.

Giving his team a better chance would be a start. It's not what the Cubs should be worrying about right now, not Hamels and Lester. Father Time catches up with everyone. The only question is, when is it their time? Maddon says it's not now.

"Moving forward the starting rotation is going to be a big part of our success," he stated.

Is that a prediction, or hopeful thinking? The final weeks of the Cubs' season will tell us.