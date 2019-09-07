Twins RHP Pineda given 60-game suspension

The Indians break a 2-2 tie in the 11th inning by scoring four runs on singles to defeat the Twins 6-2. (0:31)

Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games without pay after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazid, in violation of MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Pineda originally was suspended for 80 games, but the ban was reduced to 60 on appeal, as a compelling case was made that the banned diuretic he used was not a masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pineda made 26 starts this season, going 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA.