Nats' Barrett has scoreless IP in emotional return

After making his comeback from Tommy John surgery and a career-threatening broken humerus, Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Aaron Barrett was consoled by manager Dave Martinez as he wept in the dugout following his first major league appearance in four years on Saturday.

Barrett faced four batters in a scoreless fifth against the Atlanta Braves, walking the leadoff batter before retiring the next three in order.

He was visibly crying in the dugout as Martinez brought him a towel and put his hand on Barrett's shoulder.

Barrett had missed two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015 and fracturing his right arm in 2016. He got back to the majors Wednesday when Washington purchased his contract from Double-A Harrisburg.

The Braves won 5-4 Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.