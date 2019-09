All-Star outfielder George Springer is back in the Houston Astros' lineup Sunday after missing three games with a concussion.

Springer is leading off and playing right field Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

He suffered the concussion on Tuesday against the Brewers after crashing into the center-field wall while making a catch in Milwaukee.

Springer is hitting .297 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs this season.