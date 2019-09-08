        <
        >

          Harper day-to-day, but pinch-hits in Phillies' win

          12:43 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Philadelphia star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand, but he did pinch hit in the Phillies' 10-7 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

          Harper drew a bases-loaded walk as a seventh-inning pinch-hitter to cap a three-run outburst to widen the Phillies' advantage to 10-6.

          Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Harper is considered day-to-day and could start Monday night at home against Atlanta.

          The Phillies ended the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

          Harper hasn't started since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night. X-rays were negative.

          Harper is hitting .254 with 30 homers, 101 RBIs and an .869 OPS, including 12 homers and a .965 OPS in 30 games since Aug. 1.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

