Nats' Suzuki day-to-day with elbow inflammation

Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is day-to-day after an MRI on his right elbow revealed inflammation.

This is good news for the Nationals and Suzuki, who said before the MRI that he felt tingling in his arm after an awkward throw to second base.

Suzuki was a seventh-inning defensive replacement Saturday and got injured in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Atlanta's Rafael Ortega stealing. He left before the top of the eighth.

"I felt something in my elbow," Suzuki said Sunday. "Some tingling and zings. A little sore today, but should be good."

Either Suzuki or Yan Gomes has started every game at catcher for the NL wild-card-leading Nationals. Raudy Read took Suzuki's spot on Saturday and moves into the No. 2 role.

Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract. He is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in his second stint with the Nationals. Washington selected the contract of catcher Tres Barrera from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.