Cubs' Russell taken out after being hit in face

MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has left Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit in the face with a pitch by right-hander Adrian Houser in the top of the third inning.

Russell, 25, was hit by a fastball on a 1-2 pitch but didn't immediately come out of the game. He was attended to at home plate, then at first base, while taking a few sprints to see whether he could continue. Eventually, he scored the Cubs' first run but didn't come out to play shortstop in the bottom of the inning.

The Cubs have already lost starter Javy Baez to a thumb injury; Russell has played shortstop all week in his place. David Bote took over in Russell's spot while Ian Happ entered the game at third base, where Bote had started.