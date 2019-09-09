Yanks' Tauchman out 6-8 weeks with calf strain

Mike Tauchman sneaks a ball over the Pesky Pole to give the Yankees a 6-2 lead. Tauchman would leave the game the next inning. (0:21)

Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks after straining his left calf, an injury that effectively will rule him out for the postseason.

Tauchman limped off after fielding a routine single by Boston's Brock Holt in the fourth inning Sunday night. He stopped just before the ball reached him and was favoring his left leg.

Tauchman hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning to give New York a 6-2 lead. He was able to walk on his own to the dugout and was replaced in left by Cameron Maybin.

The 28-year-old Tauchman has been a breakout performer for the banged-up Yankees. He's hitting .277 with 13 home runs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.