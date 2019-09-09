Trout has procedure for pinched nerve in toe

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout underwent a procedure Monday morning to address a neuroma, or pinched nerve, in his right toe and is considered day-to-day, the team announced.

Trout had a cryoablation procedure, which uses extreme cold to destroy tissue.

Trout, 28, was out of the Angels' lineup again Monday for their game against the visiting Cleveland Indians as he continues to deal with discomfort in his right toe.

The two-time MVP was also out of the lineup for Saturday's and Sunday's games against the White Sox, but did pinch hit in the ninth inning Saturday night.

Trout is tied with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets for the major league lead in home runs with 45.

Trout left in the fifth inning of Friday's game after experiencing soreness in the toe.

The outfielder has been bothered by the toe for a few weeks and missed a game against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 28.