Report: Syndergaard not happy pitching to Ramos

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard was "livid" when he found out he would be throwing to catcher Wilson Ramos during his start on Sunday and confronted manager Mickey Callaway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen over the decision, according to a report in the New York Post.

Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA with Ramos in 18 games and a 2.45 ERA with Tomas Nido in 10 games.

Nido is slashing .200/.232/.317 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 126 plate appearances while Ramos is hitting .298 with 14 home runs and 71 RBIs in 470 plate appearances.

"Noah understands that I'm going to make the lineup and he's going to go out there and compete for the team," Callaway told SNY on Monday. "He understands that we're trying to do something special here and get to the playoffs and that everything else is separated from that.

"We're going to continue to put the best players on the field at all times and every one of our players in there is going to compete to the best of their ability and only worry about the team."

Syndergaard gave up four runs in five innings in a 10-7 loss to the Phillies on Sunday with Ramos catching.