Big Papi to throw out first pitch at Fenway Mon.

David Ortiz is returning to Fenway Park Monday night for the first time since he was shot in a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic in June.

Ortiz, a beloved figure among the Boston Red Sox faithful, will throw out the first pitch before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a gunman while sitting and talking with a friend at a nightclub in Santo Domingo the night of June 9. He was flown back to Boston aboard a jet sent by the Red Sox the next day and spent seven weeks in a hospital, undergoing three surgeries for life-threatening injuries.

Ortiz, known as Big Papi, was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series winner with the Red Sox from 2003-2016, thrilling fans with late-game dramatics in the postseason. A street across from Fenway Park has been named for the slugger.

David Ortiz had 11 career walk-off home runs during the regular season and two during the postseason with the Red Sox. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

He further endeared himself to the fans with his heartfelt and profane speech at Fenway Park days after the Boston Marathon bombing, urging the city to be Boston Strong.

Ortiz's appearance comes on the same day the Red Sox announced that they had fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Sunday following a disappointing season, just a year after winning the 2018 World Series.