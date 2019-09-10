Twins' defensive wiz Buxton out for season

The Minnesota Twins have placed oft-injured outfielder Byron Buxton on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.

The Twins made the move on Tuesday before a three-game series against Washington. They took a five-game lead over Cleveland into the night.

Buxton initially was placed on the injured list Aug. 1, but was activated when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, serving as a defensive replacement and a pinch runner.

The shoulder also gave him problems during a late-August rehab assignment, which he had to stop after he felt pain in the shoulder during batting practice.

Buxton, who finished the season hitting .262 with 10 homers, 30 doubles, four triples, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 87 games, first injured the shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall in Miami.

Also Tuesday, the Twins activated pitcher Kyle Gibson from the 10-day IL. Gibson, who last pitched on Aug. 30, has been dealing with a digestive tract disease, ulcerative colitis. He is scheduled to start on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.