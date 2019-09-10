Yelich out for season after fracturing kneecap

Christian Yelich fouls a ball off his right knee and has to exit the game in the first inning, later to be ruled out for the season with a fractured kneecap. (0:29)

MIAMI -- Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right kneecap in Tuesday's victory over the Miami Marlins.

The Brewers announced the extent of the injury following the 4-3 win over the Marlins. General manager David Stearns said Yelich will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday, adding that it's not yet known if he'll need surgery.

Yelich, 27, was injured in the top of the first inning when he fouled a pitch off his kneecap.

Yelich remained on the ground for several minutes before getting up and limping to the dugout.

The outfielder was last season's National League MVP.

Yelich began the day batting .330 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs for the playoff-contending Brewers and led the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich's at-bat and struck out. Grisham stayed in the game in right field.

With Tuesday's win, the Brewers moved within 1½ games of the Chicago Cubs, who are playing in San Diego, in the race for the second NL wild card.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.