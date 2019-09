Johnny Cueto threw a one-hit gem in his first game back for the San Francisco Giants since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

The right-hander struck out four and walked one in five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was relieved by Kyle Barraclough in the sixth after throwing 69 pitches.

Cueto, 33, was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts last season before he was shut down. He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $130 million contract.