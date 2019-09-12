O's' Villar hits MLB's record-setting 6,106th HR

The Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Camden Yards on Wednesday night, the 6,106th homer of the season, setting an MLB single-season record.

The previous mark was set in 2017. Prior to that season, the mark stood at 5,693 homers in 2000.

In this season of the home run, 16 teams are on a pace to set a new franchise record. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, 12 teams set the record for their franchise in 2000. Five teams -- the Dodgers, Twins, Yankees, Padres and Astros -- have already set their franchise mark this season.

The 2017 season saw 17 different teams with at least 200 home runs, the most in a single MLB season. There have already been 18 teams to hit 200 homers this year, and five more are on pace to reach 200.

Oakland's Marcus Semien hit the record-tying 6,105th homer.

The Orioles entered the day having allowed an MLB-record 279 home runs in 2019, and Villar gave the team another spot in the record books with his blast off Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson.