Brewers' Yelich won't need surgery on knee

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich does not need surgery on his fractured kneecap and is not expected to suffer any long-term effects from the injury.

Brewers general manager David Stearns told reporters Thursday that Yelich's leg will be "immobilized for a while," saying the expected recovery timeframe from the injury is 8-10 weeks.

Stearns also said that Yelich would seek a second opinion on his knee either this upcoming weekend or next week.

"At this point, it looks like we've dodged a little bit of a bullet," Stearns said. "He will not need surgery."

Yelich suffered the season-ending injury when he fouled a ball off his right knee Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Lasy year's National League MVP, Yelich is second in the league in batting average (.329) and is tied for second in home runs (44). He also leads the Brewers in RBIs (97), runs scored (100), stolen bases (30) and OPS (1.100).

The Brewers (77-68) won their first game without Yelich on Wednesday and enter Thursday afternoon's contest in Miami tied with the rival Chicago Cubs (77-68) for the NL's second wild card.