          Dodgers activate Hill off IL to bolster rotation

          3:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, who has been on the injured list since June 20 with a forearm strain, has been activated and will start against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, the team announced.

          The 39-year-old Hill, who is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA this season, is expected to throw only two innings in his return as he tries to build up his pitch count over four starts as the regular season winds down.

          To make room on the roster, pitcher Jaime Schultz was designated for assignment.

