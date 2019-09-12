Yankees' Encarnacion, Happ sent home for tests

Edwin Encarnacion is checked out by Aaron Boone and the Yankees trainer in the fifth and would later be pulled for a pinch hitter in the seventh due to a left oblique strain. (0:19)

DETROIT -- Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion and pitcher J.A. Happ have both been sent back to New York for further testing after the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Encarnacion, who had hit his 34th home run in the third inning of a 10-4 victory against the Tigers in Game 1, exited with a strained left oblique in the seventh inning. The 36-year-old designated hitter missed nearly a month of action with a fractured right wrist earlier this season.

"He felt it, I guess, in his first at-bat and, obviously, homered in his second at-bat," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "My understanding is [that] he was fine swinging; he was just getting it a little when he was coughing or whatever.

"Again, we hope it's minor and we got ahead of it, but we won't know until we get him checked out, obviously. Edwin even took his third at-bat and said he wasn't feeling anything swinging. Hopefully we're ahead of it, but we'll see."