Yanks' Encarnacion injures oblique, to have tests

Edwin Encarnacion is checked out by Aaron Boone and the Yankees trainer in the fifth and would later be pulled for a pinch hitter in the seventh due to a left oblique strain. (0:19)

DETROIT -- New York Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion left Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a strained left oblique.

The 36-year-old designated hitter, who missed nearly a month of action with a fractured right wrist earlier this season, will return to New York on Thursday night to undergo further tests.

Encarnacion hit his 34th home run in the third inning of the Yankees' 10-4 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Detroit on Thursday. He is hitting .244 with 86 RBIs this season.

He was replaced by Mike Ford in the seventh inning.

For the Yankees -- who have set a major league record by sending 30 players to the IL this season -- losing Encarnacion would be another blow heading down the stretch after likely having lost outfielders Mike Tauchman and Aaron Hicks for the season.

The status of Giancarlo Stanton's return also remains unclear, though he's expected to rejoin the team Tuesday for the next homestand, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Earlier Thursday, the Yankees learned pitcher Luis Severino would be returning to the starting rotation next week, manager Aaron Boone said. Severino has yet to pitch this season while recovering from right rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain.