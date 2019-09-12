Knee surgery to end season for Angels' Ohtani

Rick Sutcliffe breaks down Shohei Ohtani's value to the Angels both on the mound and at the plate. (1:10)

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have season-ending knee surgery Friday but is expected to be recovered in time for 2020 spring training.

The Angels announced Thursday that the surgery will "address a bipartite patella" in Ohtani's left knee.

The operation carries an expected recovery of 8-12 weeks, according to the Angels.

Ohtani, 25, had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow last October and did not pitch or play in the field at all this season.

Shohei Ohtani will have surgery Friday and should be back in time for spring training in 2020, the Angels said.

Serving exclusively as a designated hitter or pinch hitter, Ohtani batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games this season.