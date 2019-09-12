MRI shows mild ankle sprain for Dodgers' Turner

MRI results on Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner's left ankle revealed a mild sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he hasn't ruled Turner out of this weekend's series against the wild card-contending New York Mets, but his status won't be decided until closer to game time Friday.

"Right now, with where we're at, to push it doesn't make a whole lot of sense,'' Roberts said.

The 34-year-old Turner sat out the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night due to what was termed as ankle soreness, then remained out of the lineup through Thursday vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Turner is hitting .291 with 27 homers, 67 RBIs and a .370 on-base percentage in 131 games.