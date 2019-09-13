'Superstitious' Alonso shaves mustache midgame

After his third at-bat Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso decided to change his appearance, shaving his mustache during the game.

He struck out twice and reached on a throwing error before deciding to make a switch at Citi Field.

"I had very terrible at-bats before,'' Alonso said. "And so I'm like, all right, mustache needs to go. Simple as that.''

Pete Alonso shaved his mustache mid-game. pic.twitter.com/BDZsPneTP0 — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2019

After changing his look, Alonso struck out for the third time in the sixth and grounded out in the eighth.

Alonso hit his major league-leading 46th and 47th homers Monday and ended Thursday hitless in his past 13 at-bats.

The first baseman said it was not the first time he shaved in the middle of a game, noting: "Oh, yeah, baseball players are very superstitious.''

The Mets set a team record for homers in a home game by going deep six times Thursday, routing Arizona 11-1 to complete a four-game sweep. New York won for the ninth time in 13 games and is two games back of Milwaukee and Chicago for the second National League wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.