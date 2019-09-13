Ramos to catch Syndergaard despite concerns

Wilson Ramos will indeed be behind the plate when Noah Syndergaard and the Mets take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in New York.

It will be Syndergaard's first start since the New York Post reported Monday that he and his agents have lobbied to let the right-hander pitch to backup catchers Tomas Nido or Rene Rivera instead.

Syndergaard later said the Post was wrong in saying he was "livid" in a meeting he had with Mets manager Mickey Callaway and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to talk about the catching situation.

Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA in 18 games throwing to Ramos and a 2.45 ERA in 10 games with Nido. The right-hander is 10-7 with a career-high 4.06 ERA overall in 28 starts this season.

Callaway had said Wednesday that Ramos was likely to catch Syndergaard on Friday night.

Also, the Mets are sitting NL home run leader Pete Alonso tonight for a routine off day.