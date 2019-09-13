Boone hopes Sanchez can return before playoffs

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Gary Sánchez's groin strain is similar to the one he had earlier this year and "hopes" the catcher can return before the end of the regular season.

Sanchez left the second game of New York's doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday because of the injury.

He was thrown out trying to steal second base in the top of the third inning -- his first stolen base attempt of the year. Sanchez is hitting .233 with 34 home runs and 77 RBIs this year.

Edwin Encarnacion was hurt in the first game of the doubleheader and further tests revealed the slugger has an internal oblique strain, Boone said Friday, and the Yankees are hopeful it's not too serious.

The Yankees start a series in Toronto on Friday and Aaron Judge will be out of the lineup Friday as he's getting a regular day off.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.