Trout returns to Angels lineup after toe procedure

Mike Trout is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for the first time since undergoing a procedure for a pinched nerve in his toe Monday.

Trout is batting second as the designated hitter against the Rays.

Trout has been dealing with discomfort in his toe since last Friday and has been out of the starting lineup for the last five games. He underwent a cryoablation procedure, which uses extreme cold to destroy tissue, to address the pinched nerve.

Trout has 45 home runs this season, second-most in the majors next to the New York Mets' Pete Alonso, who has 47.