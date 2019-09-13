Trout scratched from anticipated return to lineup

Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels' lineup prior to Friday's game at home against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was expected to return as the team's designated hitter and bat second after undergoing a procedure for a pinched nerve in a toe on Monday.

The Angels haven't announced why they decided to hold Trout out of the lineup.

Trout has been dealing with discomfort in the toe since last Friday and has been out of the starting lineup for the past five games. He underwent a cryoablation procedure, which uses extreme cold to destroy tissue, to address the pinched nerve.

Trout has 45 home runs this season, second most in the majors next to the New York Mets' Pete Alonso, who has 47.