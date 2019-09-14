Diamondbacks extend contract of GM Hazen

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached an agreement on a contract extension with general manager Mike Hazen, the team announced on Friday. Length and terms of the deal were not made available.

Hazen's name had been tied to the Boston Red Sox -- who are looking to replace recently fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Hazen, 43, was part of Boston's front office for 11 years before he took over as the Diamondbacks' GM after the 2016 season.

Arizona won 93 games and made the National League Division Series in 2017, and it finished with 82 wins in 2018. Heading into Friday's games, the Diamondbacks were four games back in the race for the second wild card.

At the beginning of Hazen's tenure, the D-backs ranked last in ESPN's Keith Law's prospect rankings in January 2017. They moved up to eighth in Law's last update in February 2019 and likely will be higher in the next update, following the trade-deadline deal that garnered four minor-leaguers from the Astros -- Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas -- in exchange for Zack Greinke.