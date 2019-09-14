Jays' Mayza drops to knees after injuring elbow

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza left Friday night's 6-5 win over the New York Yankees after dropping to his knees in pain following an awkward pitch thrown far behind Didi Gregorius in the top of the 10th inning.

Mayza clutched his pitching arm and covered his face with his right hand as concerned teammates gathered around him at the mound. He left the field with a team trainer.

The Blue Jays confirmed Mayza had suffered a left elbow injury.

Friday's game marked Mayza's team-high 68th appearance of the year, tied for fourth most in the American League, though he has had at least two days off after his previous four appearances. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA on the season.