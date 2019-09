Bo Bichette sends a solo home run out in Toronto and the Blue Jays celebrate as 6-5 winners in the 12th. (0:38)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been activated off the injured list after missing 30 games with a left quad strain, the team announced Saturday.

He is in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for Saturday's game against the New York Yankees.

Gurriel suffered the Grade 1 strain against the Yankees on Aug. 8 while running down the first-base line to leg out an infield single.

He is batting .279 with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs this season.