Wrigley's ironman organist retiring after 33 years

Gary Pressy has played the organ at Wrigley Field for 2,679 consecutive Chicago Cubs games -- and counting. That streak, however, will come to an end after this season.

The 61-year-old Pressy, who began his career with the Cubs in 1987, is retiring after this season.

"I've been there a third of a century, 33 years, and I think the cup is full," Pressy told the Chicago Tribune on Friday. "I was debating it back and forth, but I really just wanted to spend more quality time with my family. Around the All-Star break I really got to thinking about it and made my decision."

Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy, who has played 2,679 consecutive Cubs home games, hopes to hit his last note after the Cubs win the World Series this season. He will retire after the season. Matthew Kosterman/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Among his duties is to play "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch -- a tradition made famous by late broadcaster Harry Caray that has continued with guest conductors since Caray's death in 1998.

"[Mike] Ditka is No. 1," Pressy told the Tribune about his favorite guests. "He ran a little late, coming up the ramps on his artificial hip, grabbed the mic from Steve Stone and did a polka version. Then we scored a lot of runs.

"Everyone asked, 'What did you think of Ditka?' I said: 'He just put it on the map.'"

The Cubs will honor Pressy during the final homestand of the season, which ends next Sunday.

Wrigley Field has had a full-time organist since 1967, and the team told the Tribune that it will begin a search for Pressy's replacement after the season.

"I'm hoping my last appearance this year will be at another parade," Pressy told the Tribune. "That would work out."