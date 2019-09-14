Braves' Culberson carted off after pitch to face

Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Charlie Culberson left Saturday's game after a failed bunt attempt led to him taking a pitch off his face in the top of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals.

Culberson had a bloody nose after he squared to bunt and couldn't get out of the way of a high offering from Fernando Rodney.

Culberson was carted off the field after standing on his own and gave a thumbs-up to Rodney as he departed.

The pitch was ruled a strike, leading to the ejection of Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Culberson had replaced starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz after Nationals reliever Wander Suero walked two batters to start the seventh with the score tied 1-1.

Washington inserted Rodney to pitch to Culberson, who squared to bunt in an apparent attempt to advance the runners on first and second. Although Culberson squared to bunt, he didn't appear to offer at the pitch, which is likely what Snitker was arguing before being tossed.

Adam Duvall struck out after entering the game in place of Culberson. The Braves would, however, score four runs to take the lead before the inning was over.