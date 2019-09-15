Yankees activate RHP Betances from 60-day IL

New York Yankees right-hander Dellin Betances has been activated off the 60-day injured list, the team announced Sunday.

Betances has not pitched in the majors this season due to injuries to his right shoulder and lat. He made his third rehab appearance with Double-A Trenton on Friday, allowing one run and two hits in one inning.

"Another step forward," manager Aaron Boone told reporters of Betances. "He gave up a homer (but) he wanted to throw his fastball a little more. He had a pitch-efficient inning. He was throwing strikes."

Boone said he hadn't decided what role Betances would have in the bullpen.

The Yankees also activated left-hander Jordan Montgomery off the 60-day IL. He has not pitched for New York since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2018.

In related moves, right-hander Ryan Dull was designated for assignment and right-hander Jonathan Holder was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.